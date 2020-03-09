Game of Thrones Actor Max von Sydow is Dead







Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow died yesterday in his home in Provance, France, at the age of 90.

“It is with a heavy heart and an unbearable sadness that we have to give you the heartbreaking news that Max von Sydow died on March 8, says his widow Catherine von Sydow.

Max von Sydow is known for playing parts in the famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s movies. Max was nominated for an Oscar twice and could last be seen as “Three-Eyed Raven” in Game of Thrones and as Lor San Tekka in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

“He was the most warmhearted person there is. A giant in the acting world, but also an incredibly good person, a real gentleman. Working with him was pure joy.” says co-actress Christina Schollin.