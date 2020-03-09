Funfair worker tried catch three year old girl after she was thrown ‘higher than a house’ and ‘flipped five or six times’ when inflatable trampoline she was playing on exploded







Family members watched in horror as a three-year-old girl was ‘thrown higher than a house’ as an inflatable trampoline exploded, an inquest heard today.

Ava-May Littleboy was playing on the trampoline on the beach at Gorleston, Norfolk when it exploded beneath her with a loud bang, ‘like someone had set off a cannon’.

Little Ava-May was thrown into the air before landing on her face in the sand, suffering head injuries. She later died in hospital.

Ava-May’s family told a hearing in Norwich today how a funfair worker had tried to catch the three-year-old, but they were not quick enough.

Her mother Chloe Littleboy said she felt ‘out of control’ and ‘unable to do anything’ as she watched onlookers try to save her daughter.

In an emotional statement, Ava-May’s father Nathan Rowe said his ‘heart is scattered all over that beach.’

Ava-May was playing on the attraction when it burst on the beach at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk on July 1, 2018.