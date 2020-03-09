Fuengirola’s Sohail Castle to host Michael Jackson Tribute concert in aid of Cudeca on the Costa del Sol







A TRIBUTE concert to Michael Jackson performed by the official double of the King of Pop in Europe, Navi will take place at Sohail Castle in Fuengirola on May 9, at 9 p.m. to help the Cudeca Hospice continue caring at the end of life.

This is the third charity concert organised by Eventhuset, Henrik Andersen to help Cudeca and they expect to beat the total amount raised in their last edition.

The first edition was a tribute concert to ABBA in 2016 raising a total of €19,128 and the second edition was a tribute to Queen with the Danish band Queen Machine raising €24,639.

Navi is the only authorised official double of the King of Pop having worked with the mythical artist himself. Since Michael Jackson’s death, he has performed before millions of viewers around the world. His concerts contain a whole show of light, sound, dance and song and some of the clothes Navi wears at his shows are Michael Jackson’s own.

His performance at the Sohail Castle in Fuengirola will be his first performance in Andalucia and he will be accompanied by three musicians, two dancers and technicians.

Tickets are available at several physical points of sale and at the online platform www.entradium.es. Standing tickets are priced at €18 and seating tickets are €25. VIP locations are also available.