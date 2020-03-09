Fuengirola Museum to feature works of José María Córdoba on the Costa del Sol







JOSÉ María Córdoba will exhibit his new project “Odiseo” in the Museo de la Ciudad, Fuengirola, a collection consisting of 40 medium and large-scale works, which can be visited free of charge from March 20 to May 7. This was announced on Monday at a press conference between the Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, and the artist himself, who explained that the source of inspiration for this exhibition are two classics of universal literature, Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ and the ‘Ulysses’ by James Joyce, but not as an illustration of the texts but as a parallel work. “In the Museum we try not to miss exhibitions of large artists and we are lucky in Fuengirola to have some of them, I want recently we had an exhibition from Escalona, and another of the great artists we have is, without a doubt, José María Córdoba ”, Romero explained, highlighting that “He is a professor at the engraving workshop of the Casa de la Cultura and is one of our most internationally recognized artists, so it is an honour to have him and offer him a great exhibition within of the main exhibition centre.”

