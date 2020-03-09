





There are plenty of myths, misunderstandings and misconceptions surrounding online casinos and gambling sites. We are here to sort the truth from fiction, cut through the nonsense and deliver some plain facts about what is and isn’t true about online gambling.

Myth 1: Online Gambling is Illegal

This blanket statement is simply too broad to be true. Granted, there are some countries around the world that have a total ban on online casinos, but there aren’t many of them.

-- Advertisement --



Even in a jurisdiction like Canada, which bans private operators from running casinos from Canadian soil, it’s still perfectly permissible to play at offshore sites.

To make sure that you are covered, choose a casino that’s licensed and regulated by a recognised agency such as the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority. Visit https://mrcasinova.com/fast-payout-casinos/ to find fast payout casinos that are safe to use in Canada and other countries.

Myth 2: Online Games are Rigged

This is absolutely 100% false. So long as you are playing in a licensed casino, the games are guaranteed to be completely random and fair – exactly as they are in a brick and mortar establishment.

Virtual games are controlled by a random number generator (RNG), powered by a complex mathematical algorithm that ensures that all outcomes are as unplanned as they would be in a physical game.

The truth is that it wouldn’t even be to an online casino’s advantage to rig the games. For a start, the overall probabilities favour the casino in any case, even accounting for big-winning outliers.

And the bottom line is that a well-run casino will be successful, profitable and well-attended in the long term – which makes better business sense than trying to scam the clients and inevitably getting shut down.

Myth 3: Slots Go Hot and Cold

This is false for the same reason that #2 is false; the RNG. If a slot doesn’t pay out for a while, i.e. it goes ‘cold’, that has no affect on what will happen on the next spin. Each individual spin is entirely separate from the last and payouts are without any pattern.

The idea that a slot is overdue for a win is a total fallacy. It’s true that it’s possible to detect patterns in how a machine pays out, but that can only be seen by looking back at what has already happened. It can’t be used to predict what will happen next.

Myth 4: Gambling Sites are Unsafe

Online casinos require financial transactions, so what’s to prevent hackers from making off with your banking details? For some reason, many people think that these sites are particularly susceptible to cyber crime, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Casino operators are all too aware that they are an attractive target for criminals, so they employ some of the most robust security measures to be found on the web. All data is encrypted and covered by the latest technology, making a transaction at a reputable casino as safe as an online bank transfer.

Myth 5: Gambling is Pure Luck

This is a slightly tricky one, because in many cases it’s true. Games like slots, craps and roulette are all 100% luck-based.

You can use strategies to minimise losses and keep your bankroll going for longer, but there’s no magic formula or superstition to guarantee a big win. However, games that entail an element of skill can be practised and honed until you are in with a good chance of making a tidy profit for your efforts.

Poker is the most obvious example, but that takes many years of training to reach the big leagues. Blackjack is much simpler, but there are still strategies and techniques that can make it pay and diminish that house edge.