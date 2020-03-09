EU Combats Gender Inequality With New Bill







The European Union has promised to combat gender inequality within the EU.

Violence against women, unequal wages and unmarried corporate boards are to be combated in the EU Commission’s new equality strategy.

“We aim to ensure that women do not have to climb further obstacles to achieve what men take for granted,” Gender Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said in a press release in connection to the presentation.

The strategy includes, among other things, the promise of a bill later this year for increased transparency on salaries and new attempts to get through a 2012 proposal that at least 40 per cent of the board members of listed companies should be women.