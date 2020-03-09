EasyJet Flight to Costa Blanca’s Alicante Forced to Turn Back Twice Due to “Fights” Onboard







An EasyJet flight on its way from Manchester to Costa Blanca’s Alicante was forced to turn back after passengers began “fighting” onboard. The flight actually had to turn back twice after two separate “fights” broke out on board the plane, causing a delay by over three hours.

An airline spokesperson reported that some of the passengers had been drinking their own alcohol prior to the flight and continued to drink on board.

-- Advertisement --



Officers from Greater Manchester Police met the aircraft to remove all the disruptive passengers before it could finally continue to Alicante.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said:

“We can confirm that the flight EZY1919 from Manchester to Alicante returned to stand on two occasions as a result of two separate groups of passengers on board behaving disruptively. We are aware that some passengers were drinking their own alcohol on board and prior to the flight in the terminal. Police met the aircraft to remove the passengers before it continued to Alicante.”

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. Whilst such incidents are rare, we have taken them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board. The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority,” EasyJet concluded.