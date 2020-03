A SEEDS of Life workshop was held in La Barbara Park in Villajoyosa last week, attended by 20 primary pupils from CEIP Gasparot school.

Students were shown different seeds, and taught how to plant and maintain them correctly to reap the rewards. Afterwards, the youngsters were given the opportunity to put into practice what they have learned during the workshop by individually planting seeds in recycled pots to take care of at home.

