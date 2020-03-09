Costa Blanca paths made safer for MTB cyclists







JAVEA town hall and local mountain bike club, Xabia Bikers, recently reviewed the state of paths in the Costa Blanca municipality’s wooded areas Granadella. Environment councillor Toni Miragall, municipal forestry engineer Ricardo Juan and the mountain bikers inspected the Gurugu and Teuleria paths which, amongst others, have been eroded by Storm Gloria.

“The town hall is prepared to let the mountain bikers carry out minor repairs to the paths so long as these are carried out in a coordinated manner that respects environmental directives,” Miragall said. The path will then be safe for the mountain bikers to use, he explained, as they are very popular with mountain bikers for their technical value and spectacular scenery, the councillor explained. At the same time, it was essential to regulate their constant use and remind the cyclists that these zones that are still recovering from the 2016 fire, Miragall added. It was also important to harmonise their activities with Granadella’s other uses including hiking, said the councillor who applauded the bikers’ willingness to help improve environmental resources like the forest paths.

