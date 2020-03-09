Costa Blanca cove restoration project a ‘matter of urgency’







TECHNICIANS visited El Poble Nou de Benitachell last week to assess the extensive damage caused by storm Gloria to Moraig Cove.

They examined the damage to the car park and access to the cove ‘as a matter of urgency’ after weeks of ‘speeding up the process to find the best solutions’ by the Town Hall.

The project is being described as ‘one of the biggest repair works’ in the Alicante province, and the authorities are eager to have it completed before the start of the tourist season.

Mayor, Ángel García, said: “The action is not easy, but when the work is completed the cove of the Moraig will look as beautiful as ever or even more so, if possible, with the improvements that are going to be implemented.

“We do not want to base ourselves solely on repairing the damage, but on reorganising and naturalising the space so that there is harmony between the beach and the natural environment. We cannot go against nature, we have to go hand in hand with it, pamper it and respect it to the maximum.”