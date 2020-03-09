Costa Almeria amateur dramatics company in rehearsals for new fundraising production







AMATEUR dramatics company Shoestring Productions is currently in rehearsals for the fourth play in the Hotel la Resistance series.

Set to be staged over the evenings of April 2, 3, 4 and 5 at a Mojacar Playa restaurant, the profits from all the performances will go to the local PAWS-PATAS animal charity.

Titled ‘The Meeting That Never Was’.writer Jim Grey has surpassed himself with this latest farce.

What problems will beset the beleaguered Marcel? Will Nurse Hilda have to operate again? Has Albert recovered from Fifi’s ministrations in the bolt ‘ole? And who is Molly? All will be revealed!

Ticket reservations can be made online at www.facebook.com/Shoestringproductionsmojacar/, and will be available from next Tuesday March 17 at the PAWS-PATAS outlets in Mojacar.