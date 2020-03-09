Coronavirus: Israel to quarantine all new arrivals for two weeks







Travellers to Israel have been told to self-quarantine for at least 14 days as the country steps up its efforts to combat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the news, stating on his Twitter account: “All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days.”

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri stated that the rule would be enforced effective immediately for those Israelis arriving back in the country, however said the measures would not apply to foreign citizens until Thursday.