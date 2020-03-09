Coronavirus could spread through McDonalds touch screen check outs







Experts have warned touch screens found in places like McDonald’s could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

Scientists say the virus could stay for at least several hours on self-service machines found in fast-food restaurants, train stations and supermarkets.

While it is most common for Covid-19 to be transmitted via coughs or sneezes, touchscreens are still a ‘great place’ for viruses and bacteria to be passed from person-to-person.

Infectious disease epidemiologist Dr Tara Smith said: ‘We see these touchscreens all over, airport kiosks, fast food restaurants, and of course supermarkets.

‘Since so many people are touching them day in and day out, they’re a great place for viruses and bacteria to be deposited by infected individuals and be picked up by healthy ones, spreading the germ to new people. ‘In addition to touch, germs can also be spread by people who are coughing or sneezing while using these and not covering their mouth.’

It has been recommend that hand sanitiser wipes should be given to customers using self checkout machines.