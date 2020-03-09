Coronavirus cases in Spain’s Malaga jumps to 37







Malaga has seen a spike in Coronavirus cases with 10 more reported today, bringing the new total to 37, according to the city’s Department of Heath and Families. The cases involve four women and six men. All 10 are being treated at home, and are in isolation.

Two of today’s cases involve the city’s handball team ‘Trops Malaga’ who tested positive for COVID-19. The team was due to play against Barcelona this weekend, but the game has now been postponed as several members of the Malaga team are reported to have flu symptoms. The rest of the team are still waiting to receive their test results.

-- Advertisement --



According to the local health authorities, Malaga is the most infected province in Andalusia. The number of people infected with the virus in Spain now tops 1000, with Madrid and the Basque country registering the most cases in the country to date (as reported earlier).