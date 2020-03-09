Companians make good companions on the Costa Blanca







THE Companians charity has donated €2,600 to AFA, the Marina Baixa support group for Costa Blanca residents with Alzheimer’s and their families. The funds were raised at a Gala held at the end of last month in the Hotel Rober Palas in Albir. The Companians president Barbara Banks, accompanied by Rada Haut, one of the board members, recently returned to the hotel where they presented the cheque to AFA Marina Baixa’s president Garbiñe Mondragon and the group’s physiotherapist Noelia Moreno. The presentation was also attended by Alfaz’s Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens. Congratulating Barbara Banks and all the members of Companians, Mertens drew attention to the association’s commitment to society. Members consistently took the initiative by organising charity events, involving other groups and encouraging so many people to participate in admirable causes of general interest. The Alfaz councillor also drew attention to AFA, the beneficiaries of the Companians’ donation.

“For more than 20 years, AFA Marina Baixa has offered multiple services to Alzheimer’s sufferers and their families and they deserve all our support,” Mertens said.

