Cheese Fight in the EU







The European Court of Justice has now focused in on the question of whether a Bulgarian cheese named BBQLOUMI can be registered with an EU trademark, Politico reports.

This was after an appeal from the Halloumi Foundation in Cyprus, which claimed that the Bulgarian cheese could easily be mistaken for halloumi.

-- Advertisement --



The case will now have to go back to the drawing board in the EU’s first instance for further treatment.

In May last year, the court prevented a Spanish cheese company from using images of Don Quijote, following a complaint from manufacturers of Manchego, a cheese protected by the European Union and located in La Mancha, Quijote’s home province.