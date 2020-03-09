Charity Tree Planting for World Earth Day on the Costa del Sol Spain







STUDENTS from I.E.S. Torre Almenara were excused lessons from school last Tuesday as they teamed up with La Cala de Mijas Lions at Parcela Municipal Arroyo.

The 25 students and the Lions were met by Luis from the Environment Department and Counsellor Arancha Lopez, head of the Foreigners and Environment Departments of Mijas council.

Luis gave a talk to the students and the Lions on the importance of planting more trees to help the planet and explained to correctly plant the trees.

The La Cala Lions had donated some money towards the cost of the 32 Cork-Oak trees that were being planted.

The students and the Lions split up into small groups and commenced the planting of the trees making sure they followed and after an hour’s hard work the planting was finished and Luis, on behalf of Mijas council gave out reusable water bottles to everyone.

This tree planting was the first ecological event that has been planned to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of World Earth Day on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

For further details of the La Cala de Mijas Lions please visit their Charity Shop at 12, Calle Torremolinos, La Cala, which is open six days a week or call 637 185 533.