Celebrity News: Hollywood’s Ben Affleck perfects Spanish skills







RUMOUR has it that Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck is heading back to school to polish up on his Spanish after realising his 14-year-old daughter, Violet, has a better command of the language.

The Batman star perfected his Spanish skills while living and working as a child actor in Mexico and has always taken pride in being able to help her with her homework – until recently.

“She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me,” he said during a recent TV appearance. “I was like, ‘Nope, this is not happening! I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework… but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me’.

“I’ve decided I’ve gotta take classes, I’ve gotta do something to keep up… she’s like, ‘That sounds ridiculous. you’re not using the perfect tense!'”

However, Ben is beginning to realise that because he studied Spanish in Mexico, he struggles with the language when visits Spain.

“You go to Spain and they’re like, ‘No, that’s not Spanish!'” the 47-year-old raged. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, that’s not Spanish?’ and they’re like, ‘I’ve never heard that word in my life… in Mexico, they don’t speak real Spanish!'”

Another reason Affleck may be keen on swotting up on his Spanish could be his new girlfriend, Bond girl Ana De Armas, as the two seem to be inseparable since they recently finished filming the movie “Deep Water” together in New Orleans. The pair have been spotted enjoying dinner and shopping in the actress’ native home of Cuba and confirmed their romance when were seen sharing a passionate kiss before boarding a private jet out of the island nation.