Caroline Flack’s family prepare to say goodbye to her at her funeral tomorrow







Caroline Flacks family and friends prepare to say goodbye to her tomorrow at her funeral, after the Love Island star took her own life.

The Love Island presenters friends and family are preparing for her final farewell.

Flack, 40, was found hanged at her home in Stoke Newington, London last month, one day after finding out the CPS was pursuing case of assault against her.

Speaking about Flack’s passing last week, ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall said: ‘So many people at ITV knew Caroline, including me, and it was unbelievably tragic.

‘I think that we can never know what is behind suicide. It is not in any way simple. It is a very, very complex thing.

‘We take advice from (mental health charities) Samaritans and Mind and we will continue to do that.’

Celebrity friends and her fans have been mourning the death of Caroline since her death on the 15th February.