Brexit Has Cost British Taxpayers More Than £4 Billion So Far







More than 4 billion pounds, that’s how much the UK’s exit from the EU, Brexit, has cost British taxpayers – so far.

These numbers come from the British National Audit Office, NAO, and are a calculation of how much the country has spent on Brexit since the referendum in June 2016.

NAO emphasizes that the cost is a “minimum estimate of expenditure” and that several ministries have given limited access to their accounts.

Three and a half years into Brexit the taxpayer bill comes to more than 1 billion pounds per year, suggesting that the cost, at minimum, will cost British taxpayers more than 5 billion pounds when the Brexit transition period is over at the end of December this year.

In total, estimates show that there are more than 30 million taxpayers in the UK at the moment. This would mean that every taxpayer would have paid more than £160 each when the transition period has come to an end. That’s a high price to pay for letting the UK leave the European Union. The question is if it was worth it?