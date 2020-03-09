BREAKING NEWS: Spain shuts all schools & education centres in La Rioja’s Vitoria for 15 days







Spain’s education department has ordered the immediate closure of all nurseries, schools and universities in La Rioja’s Vitoria today for 15 days, after registering a jump in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, particularly in the Basque country and Madrid.

The closures have been announced, shortly after Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health in Spain, announced that extra precautionary measures were being considered for the Basque country and Madrid to contain the virus.

More than 999 people are now infected with COVID-19 in Spain, with the latest death toll increasing to 25 today, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The number of deaths have doubled in Madrid alone in just a day – from 8 yesterday to 16 today. The number of people infected in the capital has also risen sharply from around 202 registered yesterday to 469 so far today.