BREAKING NEWS: Dead body found on Costa del Sol’s Estepona beach identified as 43 year old man







Dead Body Found in Estepona Beach

The deceased, found yesterday evening at Galera beach, has been identified as a 43-year man.

The body of a scuba diver has been found yesterday afternoon at an Estepona beach, as informed by emergency services.

Around 4 o’clock, a 112 emergency call was received calling for help to recover a body which had been discovered amongst the rocks of Galera beach. According to the witness, the body was amongst the rocks, outside of the water and was wearing a scuba diving suit.

The national police and local Estepona police were alerted, but the man was pronounced dead on arrival.