Bankia & Haya Real Estate sell off 1,600 homes across Spain with up to 40% discounts







Bankia and Haya Real Estate have announced the sale of around 1,600 homes across Spain with discounts of up to 40%. The majority of the properties are priced for less than 70,000 euros and situated in Valencia (390), Andalusia (380), Murcia (290) and Catalunia (250). The offer also includes garages and storage for around 750 of the properties.

The bank and real estate company are also planning to sell off approximately 1,100 discounted commercial properties across the country. They include over 500 local businesses and offices, as well as around 100 warehouses, and other commercial entities (560). Of these, more than 400 are based in Valencia, 150 in Andalusia, 100 in Murcia and the rest in Catalunia. The discounts will apply until 30th April 2020.

