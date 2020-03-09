Alerting Anti-Crime Move on the Costa Blanca

The “tip-off” system does not replace the traditional way of calling the emergency number to report a crime, but is meant to act as a way of sharing information that a crime could be about to be committed in the area. Torrevieja ́s Guardia Civil chief Santiago Fernández said that the new initiative should create a new sense of community amongst business owners, and it would allow them to be put on alert if possible trouble is brewing. He also hoped that the quality of security cameras on-premises will be improved, as cheap systems seem to be only used as a deterrent, whilst higher resolution images would mean more criminals being identified and prosecuted.