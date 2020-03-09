Alerting Anti-Crime Move on the Costa Blanca

By
Alex Trelinski
-
0
ON ALERT: Briefing on phone app move in war against shoplifters.


Representatives of local business associations met with police and council officials at Torrevieja ́s town hall and were given a demonstration on how the WhatsApp group will work, as well as getting a supply of forms for their members to sign up to thePrevecom initiative. The police and Guardia Civil said that they would also be stepping up patrols at peak times in busy shopping areas around the city.




