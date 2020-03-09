A chapter of Costa Blanca incidents







AFTER Valencia City police stopped a car without a rear number plate, they discovered that it was stolen. They also found that the vehicle had disappeared from Calpe’s municipal pound where it was deposited by the tow-away truck for being badly parked. Further investigation revealed that the car was rented at Alicante airport and should have been returned three days later. The client was not the person now driving the car, who lacking a police record, was charged and released.

-- Advertisement --

