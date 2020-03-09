A chance to sample Calpe produce on the Costa Blanca

THIS Saturday, March 14, Calpe holds its first Jornada Gastronomica (Gastronomic Day) featuring the Costa Blanca town’s white prawns and mantis shrimps. The event has been organised by the Marina Alta Consortium for Economic Recovery and Activity (CREAMA), the Peix de Calp fish market, the Calpe Fishing Guild and the Mare de Deu del Carme fiestas organisers as well as Calpe town hall. The Jornada Gastronomica begins at 12 noon and remains open until 8pm in Plaza de España. Residents and visitors can sample local gambas blancas (white prawns) and galeras (mantis shrimps) at popular prices and in dishes where they are the main ingredients. White gambas, which until cooked are pale pink, are routinely overshadowed by the Marina Altas famous red prawns but they are generally less expensive and, their fans claim, taste even better. Galeras, once Spanish cooks’ cheap go-to ingredient for fish stock, have since come up in the world, accompanying fresh garlic shoots or in the almost-soupy Arroz Meloso rice dish.

“We want this Gastronomic Day to promote these products, that are so typical of Calpe but are unknown to so many people,” said Francisco Avargues, councillor for Economic Promotion, Tourism and Commerce. There will also be children’s activities with bouncy castles from 1pm and live music from the La Gran Babylon group at 3.30pm followed at 6pm by the Astrolabios group.