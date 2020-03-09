





14-year-old girl in Spain’s Madrid dies after falling from a rooftop whilst trying to take selfie

The young girl a student of the French school in Madrid when she fell through the rooftop skylight whilst trying to take a selfie with her friend.

-- Advertisement --



The 14-year-old girl, Luna S., passed away on Saturday afternoon after falling from the rooftop of a building on Agastia street in Ciudad Lineal, Madrid, whilst trying to take a selfie.

The adolescent was leaning on the plastic skylight in the moment that it broke, causing her to fall from the 6th floor between the stairs of the building.

The young deceased was accompanied by her other friends who confirmed to the police agents that at the time of her fall, she was attempting to take a selfie with her phone.

An ambulance was quickly called and transported the young girl from the house to a hospital, where her heart stopped beating shortly after.

Various friends of the victim confirmed that the incident happened at her grandmother’s house and that her parents were out of town for the weekend. The young girl’s family claimed that she had previously taken pictures in that same place numerous times with no problem or danger to her safety.