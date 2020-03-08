Tree planting effort in Mallorca park







MORE than 100 people took part in a tree planting initiative at a Palma park on Saturday morning.

Local residents and members of various associations rolled up their sleeves and got dug in alongside Palma Mayor Jose Hila, Infrastructure and Accessibility councillor Angelica Pastor and Levante District councillor Daniel Oliveira to get 250 trees into the ground in the Krecovic park.

-- Advertisement --



This was the second day of planting in the park as part of an initiative which aims to plant 10,000 trees in the city altogether.

Since last October the Parks and Gardens service has planted nearly 2,000 trees in different locations around Palma, including the Son Fuster football ground, the Orson Welles plaza, the seafront, and the Son Gibert, Isaac Albeniz Nuevo and the Ses Estacions parks.