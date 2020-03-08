STORE WARS: UK supermarkets forced to ration as Brits continue to ‘panic buy’ leaving stores empty







Supermarkets including ASDA and Tesco are being forced to start rationing stock in a bid to stop customers from ‘panic buying’ amid coronavirus fears.

Popular supermarkets across Britain have been running out of hand sanitisers, toilet roll, pasta and other basics, as people continue to panic buy leaving shelves upon shelves completely bare.

Asda, Aldi and boots have capped the number of hand gels customers can buy, in aid to reduce the risk of having to turn to emergency protocols.

The rations have been forced to come into play to ensure that customers are able to buy what they need on a weekly basis.

Waitrose have confirmed a temporary cap has been put into place on certain products online “to ensure our customers have access to the products they need”

They added: “we continue to work with suppliers to help meet demand.”

Shoppers are rushing to stores to stock pile, amid fears that they will be forced to self isolate at home for two weeks, despite the government and NHS confirming that home deliveries and food drop offs will still be allowed.

Other shoppers are concerned that supplies will run short if cities are placed in lockdown to limit the spread of killer bug.

Pictures are emerging across social media of empty shelves in supermarkets, making many shoppers infuriated that they are unable to buy what they need to feed their families.

Popular wholesalers Costco in Cardiff opened their doors to a full carpark and mile long queues Sunday morning, as shoppers are desperate to ‘buy in bulk’ of products that are sold out in local supermarkets.

Sale assistants, who work in the wholesalers confirmed that they received their 45pack of toilet roll delivery at 10:45 Sunday morning and was sold out in half an hour.

UK coronavirus continues to increase as cases rocket to 273, the biggest increase so far after ministers warned 100,000 Brits could die from the deadly bug.

The rapid increase is raising public concerns which will result in more panic buying, before stores may be forced to use emergency protocols.