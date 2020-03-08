Met Office Issue Dozens of flood warnings as hail and thunder set to strike homes across the UK







Monday and Tuesday are set to bring heavy rains with 19 flood warnings in place for England and eight for Scotland as many parts of Britain come under threat from torrential rain.

The stormy weather is set to begin today, with heavy showers predicted and the possibility of hail and thunder, the rain is due to clear inland in the evening but will persist in some areas, particularly the western coast.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Wales next week, which is set to bring even more misery to flood-hit areas.

It is also feared that wet and windy conditions could cause travel chaos as roads become inundated with water.

Craig Snell, from the forecasting team at the Met Office, says the downpours could result in an additional 40-60mm of rain – although some sunny spells are due before it sets in.

“We have got rid of this rain that we have had across parts of England, so today is a day of sunshine and showers for many parts of the UK,” he said.