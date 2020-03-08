Hit and Run Drunk Driver Kills Two in 160 Km/h Police Chase through Packed Streets in Badalona Spain







A 65-year-old motorcyclist and his companion, a 56-year-old woman, died last night after being hit in Badalona, North-East Spain, by a car travelling at more than 160Km/h involved in a police chase.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, collided with the motorcycle in which the couple was driving, he then tried to escape after the crash and hid in a nearby bar, where the Mossos (police)arrested him. Officers verified that he didn’t have a driving license and tested positive for alcohol and drug use. According to police sources, he is known to them and has a criminal background.

The incident occurred between Juan XXIII and Alfonso XIII avenues, a junction where Badalona and Sant Adrià de Besòs converge, it has high traffic density because it is one of the main entrance roads of the periphery to Barcelona. The motorist died on the spot, while the woman died after entering the local Trias I Pujol Hospital.

According to sources, the accused drove his vehicle at high speed on the border between Badalona and Sant Adrià while a Mossos car chased him. In the crash, another car was involved, in which the two passengers were only slightly injured.

Agents of Mossos and the Badalona Urban Guard cordoned off the scene of the accident, which was filled with curious passers-by. The mayor of Badalona, ​​the socialist Alex Pastor, today lamented the event, which has shocked the city and hopes that “the full weight of the law” falls on the detainee.

Everyone agreed it was lucky that no one else was hurt as is it was Saturday night and the streets were full of party-goers. A trial date is waiting to be set.