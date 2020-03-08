Costa del Sol’s music scene under threat with a shortage of artists coming to Spain







The music scene on Spain’s Costa del Sol is under threat as music agents are struggling to get artists to come to Spain due to coronavirus scares.

Many of the top agents in Spain book artists from outside Spain to fulfil contracts and obligations with the artists flying into Spain for a couple of days before returning home but with the spread of the virus spreading through Spain and lots of cases now registered on the Costa del Sol artists and performers are shying away.

-- Advertisement --



One well known music agent on the Costa del Sol told the Euro Weekly News how many issues he has: ” I’m calling bands and artists and offering them gigs but they say ” no thanks” at this present time, citing it’s not worth the risk travelling here to Spain, it’s causing a real issue, we don’t have enough good local artists on the coast for the better gigs and those who are at the standard of level required are fully booked up with their own personal hotel contracts etc”

The agent who wishes to remain unnamed as not to affect his business anymore went onto explain another pending issue with bookings: ” Whilst I have the problem of getting artists to Spain another issue is that the larger venues are holding back making bookings for the easter and summer periods as they don’t know what position they will be in, rumours are flying around at the moment of larger sized events like the Gibraltar festival and the Fuengirola in the castle festivals being cancelled this year and many other larger establishments where I provide my services are holding back expecting an uncertain future, good venues need bums on seats to cover the artists costs by way of bar takings etc and the predicament is firstly we might not have enough artists and secondly enough bums on seats, 6 artists on my books for example have decided Cyprus is their destination this year for bookings instead – simply down to the virus fears and the fact the larger venues are not yet offering slots as they hold back”

Spain’s Costa del Sol could crash totally this summer with holiday makers numbers predicted way down unless a surge of late bookings and the entertainment scene clearly has issues.