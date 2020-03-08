Costa Almeria artist’s Cantoria statue paying tribute to women unveiled to mark International Women’s Day







A STATUE paying tribute to women has been unveiled at the entrance to Cantoria in the central act of the municipality’s Women’s Week of events and activities to mark International Women’s Day.

“A woman who symbolises freedom, security and equality, so that when people arrive at this town they will understand from the first moment that they are coming into a place where there are no gender differences and that in the event they are detected, struggling to correct these situations becomes a priority for everyone”, declared Cantoria Mayor Puri Sanchez.

“Both men and women get involved in a date in which we clam just that, a society in which we share everything equally, regardless of gender”, added Youth, Sports, Communication, Social Affairs, Equality and Gender councillor Loly Cruz.