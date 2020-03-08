BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Coronavirus death toll jumps to 17 after 7 deaths today







Seven people are reported to have died from the Coronavirus today in Spain, with the death toll jumping to 17. They include three people in Madrid, three in the Basque country and one in Zaragoza. The Spanish health authority has also confirmed that there are now more than 605 people infected with COVID-19 across the country.

Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health in Spain, has reassured the public saying that “there are enough resources and staff to combat the country’s current health crisis”. However, he also has cautioned those displaying respitory/cold/flu symptoms not to join the manifestions and marches that are occurring across the country to celebrate International Women’s Day.

