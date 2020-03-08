BREAKING NEWS: Spain reports its first case of the Coronavirus in Murcia on the Costa-Blanca







The Ministry of Health of Murcia on the Costa Blanca has just reported its first case of coronavirus in the region, a 27-year-old woman who had traveled to Madrid.

At least 523 people have been infected in Spain, once the different regional governments have been updating the figures that at the noon on Saturday had announced Health, which were 430 people infected, of which 30 are already cured.

-- Advertisement --



Two new deaths in Vitoria and Madrid have raised the number of deaths in the country to ten. The Government of La Rioja has taken “exceptional measures” in Haro, where the Civil Guard has been deployed to ensure home isolation of several infected people after they attended a funeral held two weeks ago in Vitoria.

In the global calculation, this Sunday in total the infections have exceeded 106,000, of which China has 80%.

The Italian Government, led by Giuseppe Conte, has decreed the so-called “red zone”, that is, the isolation of people, to the entire region of Lombardy and 14 provinces of the regions of Piedmont, Marche, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna —in In total, some 16 million people affected by the coronavirus epidemic.