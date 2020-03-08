BREAKING NEWS: Oxford University student tests Positive for the coronavirus after returning from Overseas Trip







A student at the prestigious Oxford University has been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 virus, University Vice-Chancellor informed staff in an internal email.

It is understood that the student self-isolated as soon as they developed symptoms and did not attend university or college events after they fell ill.

So far in the UK, there have been 39 confirmed cases of the disease and two deaths.

On the university’s website, it states that the risk to other staff and students is ‘very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal’.

‘It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill when they subsequently self-isolated.

‘As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

