BREAKING NEWS: UK Confirms its Second death from the Coronavirus







It has been confirmed that a man in his 80s is the second person in the UK to die from the Coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Milton Keynes Hospital said the man, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus and died shortly afterward on Thursday.

The hospital has isolated any patients or staff who were in contact with him and are searching for anyone else who has had contact with the man.

The UK’s first death linked to the virus was confirmed on Thursday when a woman in her 70s – also with underlying health issues – died in hospital.

As well as the two deaths in the UK, a British man died from the virus last month in Japan after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 164 – the biggest increase in a single day so far.