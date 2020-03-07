Spanish National Police arrest two in Marbella involved in Money Laundering scheme that cost Dutch Nationals over 6Million euros







The National Police have busted a gang of Dutch Nationals that scammed citizens from the Netherlands out of more than 6 million euros.

There were also arrests made in Madrid and Benalmadena, a further six people were detained in the Netherlands also.

The police investigation began in 2013 in the Netherlands after several complaints against various currency traders who said they were located in London and Hungary were made.

Eight Bank accounts were also seized with more than 40 client accounts active, a further search of one of the detained resulted in the find of a so-called “sucker list”. This is a list of potential investors that apparently would be easy to fool.

The case continues…