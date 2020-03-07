Spain takes measures against coronavirus for Malaga’s Half Marathon







The organisation reassures that they are following the unalterable road map, for Malaga’s Half Marathon, however the last word will come from the authorities.

Barcelona decided today to suspend its marathon, amid fears of the coronavirus.

The medals will not be delivered at the finish line, but will instead go into the runner’s bag as a preventive measure.

Multiple sporting events are being cancelled during the coronavirus crisis, due to there being a considerable amount of people in confined spaces. Malaga is due to celebrate the 30th edition if the Half Marathon next Sunday, with a record of 7,000 athletes participating.

Similar events in recent days have been suspended in European capitals, as a measure to combat the fast spreading virus, the last event being this Saturday in Barcelona.

Malaga participates have raised concerns about the upcoming event, after rumours have been circulating that is has been cancelled, the organisation released a statement that “It will be the authorities who have the last word.”

“Yes it is true, that we are going to put measures in place to prevent coronavirus, which we will be announcing gradually. At the moment the medals for the finishers will not be handed out at the finish line by the volunteers. They will placed in the runner’s bags. Participants are being encouraged to continue with their work programmes for the 22nd of March.