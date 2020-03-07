Sexual offences jump by 13.7% in Spain’s Malaga







The number of sexual offences reported in Malaga have increased by 13.7%, compared to the year before, reveals a report released by the Spanish government’s interior ministry yesterday. That’s at least three sex crimes reported every two days. The report has been published in advance of International Women’s day, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

Malaga is rated as the ninth province with the highest number of sexual offences. According to the report, the majority of the victims are under-age Spanish females, who are generally abused by an unknown person. Approximately 98% of the victims are women and 97% of the aggressors are male. The findings also reveal that 87% of the perpetrators who are arrested or investigated of these crimes are Spanish.

-- Advertisement --

