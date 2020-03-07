Guardia Civil makes 89 arrests on Spain’s Costa Del Sol for human & narco trafficking crimes







Today, Spain’s Guardia Civil has reported the arrest of 89 people on the Costa Del Sol for alleged drug trafficking crimes and the transportation of illegal immigrants into the country. The arrests took place along the Costa del Sol, in Malaga, Cadiz and Ceuta. Along with the 89 arrested, 39 others are also being investigated in connection to a whole host of crimes, including narco trafficking, robbery, fraud, falsifying documents and the possession of illegal firearms.

The 89 arrested so far are said to belong to an organised criminal gang that not only illegally imported hashish, but also transported illegal immigrants into the country at various points along the coast. According to the enforcement authority, the illegal immigrants were charged 5,000 euros each for passage into Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia Civil has also confirmed that a total of 269 illegal immigrants and 10,700 kilos of hashish arrived on the Costa in just 11 of the trips that were recently raided. However, since the investigation started, the Guardia Civil has registered much more, including 10 tonnes of hashish, 29 stolen vehicles, 250,000 euros in cash, 12 fire arms and telecommunications equipment, such as satellites, telephones and radars.