COVID-19: Spain’s Malaga confirms 22 cases of Coronavirus







Malaga has announced its 22nd case of Coronavirus this evening. It’s now reported to be the province with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in Andalusia. The latest case involves a 71-year-old woman who is now in isolation at home, according to Malaga’s health authorities. It is the fourth positive case reported today in Malaga alone.

The other three cases involve men between the ages of 23 and 64 (as reported earlier). The 64-year-old is under close observation and in isolation at home. The other two cases are receiving treatment in hospitals in the city. The 52-year-old is reported to be from Madrid, who was on a work-related trip on the Costa when he fell ill.

Another four new cases have been reported in Andalucia, taking today’s count for the region to eight. These four cases involve two women aged 74 and 75 in Jaen, a 55-year-old man in Cadiz, and a 21-year-old Italian, who is studying in Seville. These four cases are all reported to be in isolation and under observation in their homes.