BREAKING NEWS: Malaga confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 raising total infected on Spain’s Costa to 21







Malaga has confirmed three new positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain today, raising the total number of infected on the Costa Del Sol to 21. Two of the infected have been hospitalised, and the third new case remains in isolation at home. He is said to be a 64-year-old and under close observation while under quarantine.

The two people that have been hospitalised involve a 23-year-old, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and a 52-year-old man from Madrid, who was on a work-related trip on the Costa.

-- Advertisement --



According to Malaga’s health authorities, all the people infected to date on the Costa have either travelled to Italy, or have been in contact with someone that has already tested positive for COVID-19.