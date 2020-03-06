Spend some time with Anemona, Costa Blanca







ANEMONA, the support group for women with breast and gynaecological cancers is organising a march in the Costa Blanca’s Altea on Sunday, March 15. The town hall’s Social Welfare department, headed by Jose Luis Leon Gascon, is also collaborating with the march. Participants set out from Altea’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento at 10am, walking to Villa Gadea along the seafront past the L’Espigo beach to the Corredor Verde, El Portet and the La Olla beach.

“We shall rest a little when we get to Villa Gadea, recharge our batteries and organise a little fiesta,” said Yolanda Cebrian, Anemona’s Altea coordinator.

“As well as walking and fund-raising and recognising what Anemona does, we want you all to spend some time with people affected by cancer in Altea and we want to have a good time,” she added. “The Jambo batucada drum group will be accompanying the march and once we return to the Plaza del Ayuntamiento there will be a popular bar organised by this year’s Alferez Cristiano from the Moors and Christians fiestas, as well as games and entertainment for the children, said Lina Borja, also from Anemona’s Altea branch.

