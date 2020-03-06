Spain’s banks & businesses in Madrid take measures to prevent being hit by Coronavirus







Some of Spain’s biggest firms in Madrid have taken measures to guarantee ongoing business activity amid coronavirus fears. All the big banks in the city are now following precautionary measures advised by the European Central Bank. BBVA has transferred a third of its employees to another location, while Bankia has decided to divide its employees into teams to avoid key personnel getting infected.

Professional services firm EY has also made the decision to allow all 3,100 members of staff at its Madrid office to work remotely, after its first case of Coronavirus. According to Spain’s national El Pais, EY activated phase two of its ‘protocol for prevention’ after identifying two employees who tested positive for the virus. The firm has reassured its clients that staff will continue their daily activities from home, ensuring them of ‘continued excellent service’.

Telefonica also took precautionary measures to allow all high-risk and vulnerable staff members, such as pregnant women, those with autoimmune issues and respiratory issues like asthma, to work from home. Telefonica made this decision after one of its employees tested positive for the virus. According to the telecommunications company, the employee in question is hospitalised, but stable. Her last day of work was 25th February, and she was hospitalised on 1st March. The four employees who worked in close proximity to her have been working from home for the last few days, and are reported to be clear of the virus.

Vodafone in Madrid is also reported to have sent 2,200 employees to work from home, this week on Wednesday.