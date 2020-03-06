New Political Demands in Spain: Investigate the Ex-King For Corruption







Yesterday we reported that Spain’s retired king, Juan Carlos I, was being investigated by Swiss public prosecutors for a $100 million dollar “donation” to his Swiss account made by the king of Saudia Arabia.

Today Spain’s political party Podemos is demanding a proper Spanish investigation into the former king’s allegedly corrupt activities. The ex-king abdicated in 2014 to allow his son Felipe to take over and since then has no immunity.

“We will work to form a (parliamentary) commission of inquiry into Juan Carlos de Bourbon’s allegedly corrupt activities,” Podemos’ congressman Pablo Echenique writes on Twitter.

Several smaller left-wing and Catalan separatist parties have supported the demand.

Podemos already has a standing demand for a referendum on whether or not the monarchy should exist in Spain.