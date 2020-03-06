New police commissioner for Alicante province, Costa Blanca







BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez recently met Ignacio del Olmo, the Policia Nacional’s new commissioner for Alicante province. As Commissioner del Olmo had taken over only a few days earlier, this was his first meeting with Perez, who was accompanied by the town hall’s Public Safety councillor, Lorenzo Martinez, and Benidorm’s Policia Nacional commissioner, Ceferino Serrano. During the meeting, the mayor congratulated the Alicante province commissioner on his new post and assured him that he could count on the closest cooperation from Benidorm’s town hall and its Policia Local force at all times.

