Marbella’s ” Football With Brownie” View On Last Nights Football Awards In London

Adam Brown who presents “Football With Brownie” from Marbella via Youtube airs his views on last nights awards held in London.

Tammy Abraham winning honours just proves how poor London teams have become

Last night The London Football Awards took place at The Roundhouse in Camden, raising thousands for Willow – a national charity founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson.

Two of the awards presented were the Capital City’s Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year which were both won by Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham. Now correct me if I’m wrong but this is a player who played for Aston Villa in the Championship until May last year and has only scored 4 goals in a Blue’s shirt since mid-November!

Regular readers will know that I have big question marks about whether Abraham can actually create a top-level career for himself but obviously the organisers of these awards think otherwise, or do they..? I’m sure Chelsea fans reading this will respond by saying ‘Well who would you give the award too?’ and quite frankly there aren’t that many candidates from London’s five Premier League club’s who would be at the top of the list. Tottenham got to the Champions League final last year their form this year has been patchy at best, Arsenal seem to be going downhill faster than my marriage breakdown, West Ham and Crystal Palace have been doing their annual dodge relegation party tricks which then leaves Chelsea.

However in my opinion the one player who has really shined from the entire London club’s is Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Last year he shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with 22 goals and he’s currently joint top-scorer in the Premier League with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy with 17. So why didn’t he win the London’s Player of the Year..?

My view on their Young Player of the Year is also different as I feel the raise of West Ham’s Declan Rice has been much more pleasing on the eye than Chelsea’ Abraham.

21 year old Rice has recently become a regular on Gareth Southgate’s England team sheet and has already bagged 7 caps since his debut last year compared to Abraham’s 4 caps since 2017 so why did he not win it..?

Rice’s performances have been far more consistent than the Blue’s striker ensuring that links to a move North to Manchester United are getting stronger by the day.

Sorry but am I the only one who feel these decision’s have been made due to other reasons and not footballing one’s..?