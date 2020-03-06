Marbella schools receive book donation to encourage reading on the Costa del Sol







MARBELLA Town Hall will donate more than 150 books to the schools of San Pedro Alcántara with the double objective of encouraging reading among students and publicising the history of the municipality. The Deputy Mayor of Sampedreño, Javier García, visited CEIP San Pedro last Friday, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, to deliver the copies to the school and congratulate it on the recent award obtained by the Red de Bibliotecas de Andalucía for its project to promote reading among the students through the use of new technologies. García, accompanied by the general director of Culture and Education of San Pedro, José Antonio Moreno, and the director of the school, Enrique González, highlighted the educational trajectory of the centre in its 50 years of history and has announced that the donation of books will extend to the rest of the schools and institutes of San Pedro. “In addition, we will expand the catalogue of our municipal libraries with 40 titles of authors or local themes,” said García.

