Enjoy a West End Musical in English on the Costa del Sol Spain







THE Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola will be presenting the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice multi-award winning musical EVITA, nightly from Friday March 20 to Sunday March 29.

Evita tells the story of Argentina’s first lady Eva Peron from her early life, her rise to power, her charity work and her eventual death at the age of just 33.

-- Advertisement --



Ricky Lavazza, one of the Costa del Sol’s top singers, plays Che, a part he has always cherished since he saw David Essex sing some of the show’s songs when he was young. Gemma Lloyd takes on the title role of Evita and James Burns plays Juan Perón. The show is directed by Peter Mitchell with choreography by Peter Height and musical direction from Sylvia Griffiths.

In June 1978 the show opened at the Prince Edward Theatre to rave reviews, starring Elaine Paige as Evita and David Essex as Che. It won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical and Elaine Paige for Best Actress.

The film version in 1996 starred Madonna as Eva and Antonio Banderas as Che. A new song, You Must Love Me, was written for the film and was been added to later stage productions.

To book please visit www.salonvarietestheatre.com, call in person or telephone the Box Office on 952 474 542 between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday or from one hour before any Salon show.